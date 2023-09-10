Desjardins donates $50,000 to the Red Cross to support emergency aid for earthquake victims in Morocco

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group has teamed up with the Canadian Red Cross, donating $50,000 to the Morocco Earthquake Appeal in response to the disaster.

"We're deeply saddened by the loss of life and the damage caused by this devastating event. We want to offer our full support to those who need it most," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "Our thoughts are with those directly affected and their loved ones."

Donations made to this fund will enable the Red Cross to provide relief, recovery, and resiliency activities in Morocco in response to this natural disaster.

Desjardins members and clients wishing to make a donation to the Morocco Earthquake Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $409.6 billion at June 30, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Public Relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]