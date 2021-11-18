Desjardins donates $100,000 to support recovery efforts in British Columbia

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group is joining forces with the Canadian Red Cross and Food Banks BC by making a $100,000 donation to provide urgent aid to people and communities hit hard by flooding and mudslides after extreme weather in British Columbia.

"Desjardins Group is fully committed to helping British Columbians during the province's unprecedented state of emergency," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "Rebuilding may take many months. Entire neighbourhoods and cities are submerged, thousands of people have been evacuated and main highways are cut off. We must stand with the inhabitants of British Columbia to support recovery efforts."

Desjardins members and clients can donate to the Red Cross's British Columbia Floods & Extreme Weather Appeal by visiting www.redcross.ca or calling 1-800-418-1111. Those who wish to donate to Food Banks BC can go to www.foodbanksbc.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $391 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

