GASPÉSIE, QC, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group announced that it is investing $475,000 to support four projects in the Gaspésie region. Since it was created, the GoodSpark Fund has provided nearly $2 million to fund 29 projects in Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

"The GoodSpark Fund supports grassroots projects that make a real difference for communities," said Guy Cormier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Group. "It's a way for us to help finance initiatives that make the region a better place to live and more appealing to people who might be considering a move. The GoodSpark Fund makes substantial contributions to a wide range of projects, reflecting our cooperative desire to help communities with the priorities that matter most to them: employment, economic vitality, education and the environment."

Here's a list of projects the GoodSpark Fund has recently supported in Gaspésie:

Station de montagne sur mer – Mont St-Pierre ($200,000)

This mountain resort is intended to boost Mont St-Pierre's tourism industry, making it a must-visit location with unique and innovative visitor attractions. The project will focus on building a unified, seamless experience for tourists, incorporating five main hubs:

The village plaza A virtual flight centre A discovery centre 4The beach The active tourism plan (bike and hiking paths)

Vivre en Gaspésie ($175,000)

The Vivre en Gaspésie (Living in Gaspésie) project aims to contribute to the region's demographic growth and economic vitality by helping to attract workers from outside the region. It will also help create the right conditions to encourage them to stay. People moving to Gaspésie can get help finding a home and registering for school and childcare services. The project also includes a financial aid program for graduates who are taking internships at local businesses.

Régie intermunicipale de traitement des matières résiduelles de la Gaspésie ($50,000)

The intermunicipal waste management board is working to develop a process for incorporating soft plastic waste into asphalt pavement and engineering pieces. Eventually, a new road to the Percé Geopark will be built using this new process, with waste materials that are currently not utilized. This project will showcase the region's technological abilities and potential for sustainable economic development.

Centre d'art de Percé ($50,000)

This project involves renovating the art centre in Percé and reinventing it as a multidisciplinary arts centre that will host film screenings and different activities for the arts community, as well as the community at large. The art centre is a recognized heritage site, which means the organization has a guaranteed permanent home base.

