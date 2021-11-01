The GoodSpark Grants will help 150 small businesses invest in innovation, employees and sustainable development

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Desjardins is proud to announce that it is bringing back the Desjardins GoodSpark Grants program for a second year. After the success of last year's program, which supported 75 local businesses across Canada, Desjardins is increasing its investment in this year's program to double the number of recipients and double the amount of the grant. A total of $3 million will be given to benefit 150 small businesses across the country. For over 120 years, Desjardins has been serving its communities and the GoodSpark Grants program is a testament to its ongoing commitment to enriching the lives of people and making a positive impact.

"Small businesses play an important role in our society and they are at the heart of our local economies. When our businesses succeed and thrive, so does the rest of the community. As a leading financial cooperative, we know that our success depends on the success of our small businesses. The GoodSpark Grants program is a strong declaration from Desjardins that we are here to help and we are committed to the recovery and resiliency of our economy," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

Desjardins is providing $20,000 grants to 150 inspiring small businesses that demonstrate a commitment to innovation, investment in their employees, and/or sustainable development. These grants can empower small business owners to make adjustments and implement new ideas to adapt to their new realities as they emerge from the pandemic. This will have a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

Throughout the pandemic, Canadians have seen how great things can happen when people come together to solve problems. As a cooperative, Desjardins has always believed that collaboration is crucial to addressing the needs of its members, clients and communities. The GoodSpark program is one of many initiatives launched by Desjardins to support and work alongside businesses and entrepreneurs to help them succeed.

Small businesses are encouraged to apply between November 1 to November 29, 2021. Grants will be awarded in early 2022. Desjardins GoodSpark Grants are open to small businesses with 50 or fewer employees, operating locally in ON, MB, AB, NB, PE, NS, NL, SK or BC. Full details and eligibility criteria can be found at www.GoodSparkGrants.ca

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $389.3 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

