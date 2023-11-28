MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Digicast,a webcasting solutions provider for corporate communications and digital events, has announced the addition of Desjardins Capital to its share ownership. This strategic partnership will support the Montreal-based company's growth in Canada and the US, while keeping its head office and jobs in Quebec.

"We're delighted to welcome Desjardins Capital on board as an investment partner. This marks the beginning of a new and exciting era for Digicast.We're confident that our collaboration will strengthen our position as a leader in the digital events and communications industry and enable us to explore promising new markets. Together, we'll continue to innovate, exemplify operational excellence and create exceptional value for our clients. We're proud to seize this growth opportunity and we're eager to follow through on our vision with Desjardins Capital," explained Jonathan Hakim, founder and CEO of Digicast.

"By offering innovative solutions that exceed industry standards, Digicast has cemented its role as a webcasting leader in Quebec. Desjardins Capital's share ownership will help the company reach its growth goals in Canada and the US. With this investment, Desjardins is proud to take its longstanding business relationship with Digicast to the next level. This commitment reflects our confidence in the company's future and demonstrates our shared commitment to supporting its long-term growth and performance," noted Jean-Yves Bourgeois, Executive Vice-President, Business Services at Desjardins.

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton acted as Digicast's exclusive financial advisor in this transaction.

Digicast was founded over 15 years ago, and today is one of the biggest players in the industry. It provides secure, easy-to-use solutions and support services, and has gained the confidence of major clients like CGI, Desjardins, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Hydro-Québec.

The company is the only one in its industry that meets the ISO 27001 security standard, which enables it to offer its solutions to large organizations that have stringent cybersecurity requirements.

Desjardins Capital's investment will help Digicast achieve its ambitious sales and marketing goals, which will open up new opportunities and proactively meet the industry's constantly changing needs.

About Digicast

Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Hakim, Digicast is truly one of the world pioneers in webcasting and the leader of the webcasting and live broadcasting industry in Canada. Innovation has been part of its daily operation for nearly 20 years, even before Digicast was founded. From the outset, the company has actively invested substantial efforts in research and development of their web platforms and other technological tools, and these tools now demonstrate Digicast's reputation of excellence. A few years after the foundation of the company, Jean-Louis Langevin and Nick Di Meo, two experts in event planning, joined forces with Jonathan Hakim to complete Digicast's service offering. Together, they secure the company's footing on three pillars of success and continuity: the high performance of their technical tools, customer service, and event planning.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $414.1 billion as at September 30, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Capital

Nearly 50 years strong, Desjardins Capital has a mission to value, support and nurture the best of Quebec entrepreneurship. With assets under management of $3 billion as at June 30, 2023, Desjardins Capital helps contribute to the longevity of some 750 companies, cooperatives and funds in various sectors from across Quebec. In addition to helping maintain and create many thousands of jobs, this subsidiary of Desjardins Group offers business owners access to a large business network that supports their business growth. For more information, visit the Desjardins Capital website.

