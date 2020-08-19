The 16th annual Montreal International Black Film Festival, created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, will be held ONLINE from September 24 to October 4, 2020. Info & All Access Passes are available on : www.MontrealBlackFilm.com

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, the Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF) is pleased to welcome Desjardins as a co-presenter alongside Quebecor, the official MIBFF presenter for the past three years. The MIBFF plays a crucial role in ensuring Black talent is included on and off screen across Canada. As the biggest event of its kind in Canada, the Montreal International Black Film Festival has welcomed tens of thousands of festivalgoers—alongside international stars—and has presented films from over 50 countries. For 16 years, the MIBFF has provided a platform and voice to thousands of Black artists who otherwise would not have been seen or heard.

The MIBFF relies on strong partnerships to remain innovative, vibrant, and at the forefront of trends in a rapidly changing world. This investment by Desjardins will allow the Festival to build its capacity and continue to grow, improve programming, and strengthen its platform to invite, support, and promote many more artists from Black communities.

As of September, the Montreal International Black Film Festival will offer: The MIBFF in the Neighbourhoods, presented by Desjardins! This neighbourhood-based initiative will give youth free access to Black films on Montreal Island. Film presentations will be followed by cultural mediation. This year, Montreal-North will be in the spotlight! Details will follow when the lineup is unveiled on September 2.

"Black artists do not lack talent; they lack opportunities. This partnership with Desjardins as co-presenter alongside Quebecor is a concrete step toward greater diversity and inclusion in Canada's film industry. It will amplify the voices of Black artists that are all too often marginalized and invisible," said Fabienne Colas, MIBFF president and founder.

"Desjardins is proud to partner with the Montreal International Black Film Festival and encourage independent Black filmmakers to do what they love. We're looking forward to this event where these artists from around the world showcase what they have created—their talent and expertise are second to none. I hope many members of the public will join in; it's so important to seek out other perspectives in our communities. Diversity and inclusion are core values at Desjardins, so everyone can count on our financial services cooperative to help them reach their full potential," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group.

"In keeping with its longstanding commitment to culture and cinema, Quebecor is pleased to support the Montréal International Black Film Festival for the third year in a row, and to help showcase the range and power of independent cinema," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "It is a privilege to have a festival such as the MIBFF in the heart of Montréal. Its rich programming gives movie-lovers a chance to discover new cultures and appreciate the work of talented Black filmmakers from diverse backgrounds."

About the Montreal International Black Film Festival

Created in 2005 by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, the Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF) is currently the largest Canadian film festival entirely dedicated to Black realities and Black artists from all four corners of the globe. It aims to offer the public the most spectacular productions in black cinema and debate the great cultural, social, and socio-economic issues facing society. The MIBFF goal is to promote the development of the independent film industry and showcase more films depicting black realities around the world. The Festival seeks to prioritize local and international films that do not necessarily come under the spotlight, a new cinema that moves its audience and raises awareness—and a few eyebrows. In so doing, the MIBFF addresses issues and showcases art that makes you think and smile, provokes, bewilders, and shocks you—a new, fresh look at black cinema from all four corners of the globe! www.montrealblackfilm.com

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $349.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services. Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) is headquartered in Québec and employs more than 10,000 people in Canada. A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations working in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship. Visit our website: www.quebecor.com

