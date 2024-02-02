MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins received five trophies at the annual Fundata Canada Inc. FundGrade A+® Awards ceremony, held last night. The five FundGrade A+® Awards won by Desjardins break down as follows: one mutual fund, two guaranteed investment funds and two responsible investment exchange traded funds (ETFs) . All these funds were rewarded for their sustained performance during 2023. The FundGrade A+® Awards celebrate Canadian funds that displayed the best risk-adjusted returns and maintained high FundGrade scores throughout an entire calendar year.

"We are extremely honoured and proud that Desjardins has been recognized by Fundata this year for three types of investment products, meeting the different needs of our members and clients. These awards testify to our unwavering commitment to offering high-performance and tailored investment solutions that empower our members and clients financially," said Jean-François Girard, Manager of Investment Funds Development and Management.

The following mutual fund offered by Desjardins Investments Inc. was awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

Fund Name CIFSC Category* FundGrade Start Date** Fund Count Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund

Multi-Sector Fixed Income 1/31/2015 139

The following guaranteed investment funds (GIFs) offered by Desjardins Financial Security, Life Insurance Company were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

Fund Name CIFSC Category* FundGrade Start Date** Fund Count DFS GIF - International Equity - MFS

International Equity 1/31/2014 318 DFS GIF – Maximum Growth Global Equity Balanced 1/31/2015 797

The following Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) offered by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

* The Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC) is a Canadian independent organization that defines the categories of funds. ** The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2023 for the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $414.1 billion as at September 30, 2023. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

The Desjardins Floating Rate Income Fund received the A+ Grade in the Multi-Sector Fixed Income, out of a total of 139 funds competing in this category as defined by the Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC), a Canadian independent organisation from Fundata. The DFS GIF - International Equity – MFS received the A+ Grade in the International Equity category, out of a total of 318 funds competing in this category as defined by the CIFSC. The DFS GIF – Maximum Growth received the A+ Grade in the Global Equity Balanced category, out of a total of 797 funds competing in this category as defined by the CIFSC. The Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (DRFC) received the A+ Grade in the Canadian Equity category, out of a total of 360 funds competing in this category as defined by the CIFSC. The Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor – Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF (DRFE) received the A+ Grade in the Emerging Markets Equity category, out of a total of 146 funds competing in this category as defined by the CIFSC. This grade is attributed for the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

The Desjardins Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not consider sales, redemption, distribution or other optional charges, or income taxes payable by any security holder, that would have reduced returns. The Desjardins Funds are offered by registered dealers.

DFS Guaranteed Investment Funds are established by Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. Helios and DFS Guaranteed Investment Funds are registered trademarks of Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. DESJARDINS INSURANCE refers to Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company. DESJARDINS, DESJARDINS INSURANCE and related trademarks are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec used under license.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently, and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in securities value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Desjardins ETF are offered by registered dealers.

Desjardins®, all trademarks containing the word Desjardins, as well as related logos are trademarks of the Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, used under licence.

