Desjardins appoints Jimmy Jean as Vice-President, Strategist and Chief Economist

MONTREAL, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins is pleased to announce the appointment of Jimmy Jean to the position of Vice-President, Strategist and Chief Economist. Jimmy is taking over the reins from François Dupuis, who will be retiring after a successful 33-year career with Desjardins Group.

"I'd like to thank François for making a difference at Desjardins over the years and for helping his team of economists shine within and outside Desjardins. Desjardins Economic Studies have become a benchmark for analysis and economic forecasting in Canada and abroad," said Alain Leprohon, Executive Vice-President, Finance, Treasury and Administration. "I'm also pleased that Jimmy Jean has been appointed Vice-President, Strategist and Chief Economist. His experience and strong communication and analytical skills make him the ideal person for the position," added Leprohon.

At the time of his appointment, Jimmy was a senior economist and macroeconomic strategist. He brings to his new role 20 years of experience with leading financial institutions, including nearly a decade with Desjardins Group's Economic Studies. Jimmy has extensive expertise in macroeconomic research and forecasting, and monetary policy and fixed income analysis.

Jimmy is a CFA Charterholder and has an MSc in applied economics and a BBA from HEC Montréal.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $362.0 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of the world's Top 100 Employers by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

