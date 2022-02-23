SAGUENAY, QC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - "After several years of research and development, the team of experts at Widescape are introducing a brand-new motorized vehicle to the North American market to make the most of the winter. I'm proud of how Desjardins Business–Saguenay and Desjardins Capital have worked together to help a local entrepreneur achieve his goals and turn his vision into reality."

Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group, shared these words to mark the launch of Widescape, the first-ever stand-up snowmobile. Present at the launch, Jean-Yves Bourgeois, Executive Vice-President of Business Services at Desjardins, said, "The vehicle unveiled today is a testament to the innovative use of aluminum by the highly skilled people of Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean."

Desjardins Capital's regional involvement in 2021: $21 million for 21 businesses

Widescape has the long-term financial support of Desjardins Capital and Desjardins Business–Saguenay. In 2021, Widescape and 20 other businesses in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean split $21 million in patient capital from Desjardins Capital. Other businesses include Résidence intermédiaire d'Éloïse et Destany and Canmec. Desjardins Capital is also a partner of CONFORMiT (Chicoutimi), Nutrinor cooperative, and daily newspaper Le Quotidien 's relaunch as a cooperative.

About Desjardins Capital

Over 45 years strong, Desjardins Capital has a mission to value, support and nurture the best of Quebec entrepreneurship. With assets under management of C$3.0 billion as of December 31, 2021, Desjardins Capital helps contribute to the longevity of more than 670 companies, cooperatives and funds in various sectors from across Quebec. In addition to helping to maintain and create many thousands of jobs, this subsidiary of Desjardins Group offers business owners access to a large business network that supports their business growth. For more information, visit our website.

About Desjardins Business–Saguenay

Desjardins Business–Saguenay is a one-stop shop for the roughly 6,000 business members of Desjardins caisses in the Saguenay area. Desjardins Business–Saguenay is a centre of business expertise offering tailored support and advice to local businesses of all sizes. The business centre employs 41 highly skilled, experienced professionals who tailor solutions to the needs of each business, specializing in areas like agriculture, agri-food, commercial, industrial, manufacturing, the new economy, real estate and healthcare. The business centre's experts, including 14 account managers, put their knowledge to work to help businesses and cooperatives in Saguenay turn their goals into reality.

SOURCE Desjardins Capital

For further information: Desjardins Capital, Richard Lacasse, [email protected], +1 514-281-7000 or +1-866 -866-7000, ext. 555 3436