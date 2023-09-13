MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (Desjardins ETFs), today announced that it has received unitholder approval at the special meetings of the unitholders held on September [13], 2023 to amend the investment objectives of Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF, Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF, Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF, Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF, Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF, Desjardins RI USA - Low CO 2 Index ETF, Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO 2 ETF, Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF and Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Low CO2 Index ETF (collectively, the ETFs). DGAM believes that the changes will benefit unitholders by allowing our ETFs to attain their investment objectives through the use of an improved portfolio construction process and a modernised responsible investment approach.

The above and following changes will be implemented on or about September 15, 2023:

The names of the ETFs will be changed as follows:

Current Name New Name Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI USA - Low CO 2 Index ETF Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO 2 ETF Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Low CO 2 Index ETF Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

The management fee of Desjardins RI Developed ex- USA ex-Canada Multifactor – Low CO 2 ETF will be reduced by 15 basis points.

ex-Canada Multifactor – Low CO ETF will be reduced by 15 basis points. The management fee of Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor – Low CO 2 ETF, Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF and Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF will be reduced by 10 basis points.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of C$398.6 billion. In 2022, it was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM)

Established in 1998, DGAM is one of Canada's largest asset managers with expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. As of June 30, 2023, DGAM managed over C$81 billion in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations, and corporations across Canada.

With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, our team of over 80 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility, and discipline to design solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. We integrate our cooperative values into our investment process to ensure that we help our partners and clients grow their assets in a sustainable and responsible manner.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

