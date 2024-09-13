Desjardins announces September and third quarter of 2024 cash distributions for some ETFs Français

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investment Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the September and third quarter of 2024 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly or quarterly distribution. Unitholders of record on September 20, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on September 27, 2024.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for September or third quarter of 2024, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Distribution per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0385

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0386

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0451

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0308

Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCBC

0.1111

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0720

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF

DMEC

0.1061

Desjardins American Equity Index ETF

DMEU

0.0646

Desjardins International Equity Index ETF

DMEI

0.0795

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFC

0.1716

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFU

0.0000

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFD

0.0700

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net- Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFE

0.2231

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMC

0.1997

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMU

0.0855

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMD

0.0000

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRME

0.1760

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

DRFG

0.1347

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRCU

0.0467

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF

Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF

DSAE

0.0121

Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF

DANC

0.0000

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

0.00001

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

0.1500

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

0.10001

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $444.3 billion as at June 30, 2024. It was named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$44.1 billion in assets under management as at June 30, 2024. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

