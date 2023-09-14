Desjardins announces September and third quarter of 2023 cash distributions for some ETFs

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the September and third quarter of 2023 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly or quarterly distribution. Unitholders of record on September 22, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on September 29, 2023.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for September or third quarter of 2023, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Distribution per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0381

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0351

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate
Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0424

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government
Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0339

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0266

Desjardins Multifactor Low CO2 ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFC

0.2065

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFU

0.0925

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada
Multifactor - Low CO2
ETF

DRFD

0.0735

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO2
 ETF

DRFE

0.3430

Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF

DRMC

0.2353

Desjardins RI USA - Low CO2 Index ETF

DRMU

0.0891

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO2

Index ETF

DRMD

0.0820

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO2 Index ETF

DRME

0.2436

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves
Free ETF

DRFG

0.1056

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO2 ETF

DRCU

0.0398

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF

Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF

DSAE

0.0130

Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF

DANC

0.2074

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF –
US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

-1

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –

CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

-

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

-1

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $ 409.6 billion. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

