Desjardins announces September and third quarter of 2020 cash distributions for its ETFs Français
Sep 15, 2020, 10:00 ET
MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the September and third quarter of 2020 cash distributions for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly or quarterly distribution. Unitholders of record on September 23, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on September 30, 2020.
Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for September or third quarter of 2020, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:
|
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
|
Ticker symbols
|
Monthly cash
|
Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETF
|
Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|
DCU
|
0.050
|
Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|
DCS
|
0.040
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
DCC
|
0.050
|
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|
DCG
|
0.050
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF
|
Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|
DCP
|
0.070
|
Desjardins Active ETF
|
Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRCU
|
0.050
|
Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)
|
Ticker symbols
|
Quarterly cash
|
Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs
|
Desjardins Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF
|
DFC
|
0.140
|
Desjardins USA Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF
|
DFU
|
0.080
|
Desjardins Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF
|
DFD
|
0.150
|
Desjardins Multifactor Low CO2 ETFs
|
Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRFC
|
0.140
|
Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRFU
|
0.080
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF
|
DRFD
|
0.130
|
Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs
|
Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF
|
DRMC
|
0.150
|
Desjardins RI USA - Low CO2 Index ETF
|
DRMU
|
0.080
|
Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF
|
DRMD
|
0.130
|
Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF
|
Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
|
DRFG
|
0.090
|
Desjardins Alternative ETF
|
Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF
|
DANC
|
0.050
For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.
