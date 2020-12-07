MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces that all previously undistributed income of the Desjardins ETFs listed in the table below (the "Distributing ETFs") as of December 2, 2020, for the period of January 1, 2020 to December 2, 2020, will be payable to Unitholders as of December 7, 2020. Accordingly, DGAM announces the following additional reinvested distributions of the Distributing ETFs.

Taking into consideration ongoing operations and the general market conditions for the Distributing ETFs, DGAM opted to make additional reinvested distributions for the Distributing ETFs. As a result, Unitholders of record on December 3, 2020 will be entitled to the reinvested distributions, which will be payable on December 7, 2020. These distributions will not be paid in cash and instead will be automatically reinvested in additional units. Those additional units will be immediately consolidated, so the number of units held by each investor, except in the case of a non-resident Unitholder to the extent tax was required to be withheld in respect of the distribution, will not change as a result of the distribution. In addition, the net asset value per unit of the Distributing ETFs will not change as a result of the distribution. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.

Below is the reinvested distributions of the Distributing ETFs to be paid per unit:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbol

(TSX) Income as reinvested

distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETFs



Desjardins Emerging Markets Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF DFE 0.3685





Desjardins Multifactor Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFU 0.8622 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFD 0.0545 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFE 1.6852

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $359.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

