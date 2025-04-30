LÉVIS, QC, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Group, North America's largest financial cooperative group, today announced its intention to redeem in whole its outstanding CDN $1,000 million 2.856% Notes due 2030 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (Subordinated Indebtedness) at 100% of their principal amount plus accrued interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption will occur on May 26, 2025. Formal notice has been delivered to the holders of notes in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the related trust indenture.

The redemption has received all necessary approvals and will be financed out of the general funds of Desjardins Group. This redemption is part of Desjardins Group's ongoing management of its Tier 2 capital.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $470.9 billion as at December 31, 2024. With more than 55,200 skilled employees, it has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Desjardins Group's public communications from time to time forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, particularly in Québec, Canada and the United States. Forward-looking statements are found in this press release and may also be incorporated in other filings with Canadian regulators or in any other communications. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the redemption of the 2.856% Notes due 2030 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (Subordinated Indebtedness), including the timing thereof.

By their very nature, such statements require us to make assumptions, and are subject to uncertainties and inherent risks, both general and specific. Desjardins Group cautions readers against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements when making decisions since a number of factors, many of which are beyond Desjardins Group's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict, could influence, individually or collectively, the accuracy of the assumptions, predictions, forecasts or other forward-looking statements, including those in this press release. Although Desjardins Group believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable and founded on valid bases, it cannot guarantee that these expectations will materialize or prove to be accurate. It is also possible that these assumptions, predictions, or other forward-looking statements may not materialize or may prove to be inaccurate, and that future actual results, conditions, actions or events differ materially from expectations or intentions that have been explicitly or implicitly put forward. Readers who rely on these forward-looking statements must carefully consider these risk factors and other uncertainties and potential events, including the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the accuracy of the forward-looking statements in this press release include those discussed in Section 4.0, "Risk management," of Desjardins Group's 2024 annual MD&A.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the views of management only as at the date hereof. Desjardins Group does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that could be made from time to time by or on behalf of Desjardins Group, except as required under applicable securities legislation.

