MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the October 2023 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on October 24, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on October 31, 2023.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for October 2023, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.0380 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.0394 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.0517 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.0271

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.1219

Desjardins Multifactor Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFC - Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFU - Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFE -

Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMC - Desjardins RI USA - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMU - Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO 2 Index ETF DRME -

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG -

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO 2 ETF DRCU 0.0415

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF



Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF DSAE -

Desjardins Alternative ETF



Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF DANC - Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units DANC.U -1 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units DAMG - Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U -1

1 Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $ 409.6billion. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]