MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the November 2021 cash distributions for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly distribution. Unitholders of record on November 23, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on November 30, 2021.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for November 2021, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) Ticker symbols

(TSX) Cash distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETF



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.050 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.040 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate

Bond Index ETF DCC 0.050 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.040

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.070





Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO 2 ETF DRCU 0.050

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $390.6 billion. In 2020 it was ranked as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by MediaCorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.desjardins.com/

