LÉVIS, QC, March 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The war in Ukraine is creating a massive humanitarian emergency. Refugees have started to arrive in Canada. People who live here are pulling together to help loved ones affected by the war. Desjardins is pleased to help them with their efforts by offering measures to make things easier.

"It's impossible for us to remain unmoved by this humanitarian crisis," said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "Desjardins will be here to help refugees and all our members and clients who are affected by the war in Ukraine."

We now offer financial relief to members and clients who want to financially support loved ones who are still in or have left Ukraine.

As soon as they arrive in Canada, refugees with a valid visitor visa can get free insurance for the first month they're here, so they can receive emergency hospital care, if needed. To help them get settled in Canada, they may also take advantage of free psychological assistance services and a wide range of adapted products and services.

For more details, visit www.desjardins.com/ukraine-crisis.

Desjardins members and clients wishing to make a donation to the Red Cross's Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1–800–418–1111.

Desjardins credit cardholders with the BONUSDOLLARS program who use their card to donate to the Red Cross can then pay for their transaction from their BONUSDOLLAR balance by AccèsD or by phone.

Desjardins has donated $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to provide urgent aid to the people and communities affected by the recent events in Ukraine.

