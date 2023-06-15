Desjardins announces June and second quarter of 2023 cash distributions for some ETFs Français

MONTREAL, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the June and second quarter of 2023 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX that pay a monthly or quarterly distribution. Unitholders of record on June 23, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on June 30, 2023.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for June or second quarter of 2023, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols
(TSX)

Distribution per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0400

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0597

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0510

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0276

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0533

Desjardins Multifactor Low CO2 ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFC

0.0260

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFU

0.0432

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFD

0.2902

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFE

0.1315

Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF

DRMC

0.0676

Desjardins RI USA - Low CO2 Index ETF

DRMU

0.0600

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF

DRMD

0.2491

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO2 Index ETF

DRME

0.0839

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

DRFG

0.1273

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO2 ETF

DRCU

0.0428

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF

Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF

DSAE

0.0101

Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF

DANC

0.1890

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

-1

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

0.1376

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

-1

1 Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $ 398.6 billion. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

