MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the January 2025 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on January 24, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on January 31, 2025.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for January 2025, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols 

(TSX) 

Distribution per unit ($) 

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0468

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0438

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0576

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0328

Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCBC

0.0646

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.1515

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF

DMEC

-

Desjardins American Equity Index ETF

DMEU

-

Desjardins International Equity Index ETF

DMEI

-

Desjardins Multifactor  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFC

-

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFE

-

Desjardins  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMC

-

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRME

-

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

DRFG

-

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRCU

0.0508

Desjardins Sustainable ETF

Desjardins Sustainable American Equity ETF

DSAE

-

Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF

DANC

-

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

-1

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

-

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

-1

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $464.7 billion as at September 30, 2024. It was named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$44.6 billion in assets under management as at September 30, 2024. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

