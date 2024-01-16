Desjardins announces January 2024 cash distributions for some ETFs Français

News provided by

Desjardins Group

Jan 16, 2024, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the January 2024 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on January 24, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on January 31, 2024.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for January 2024, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Distribution per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0389

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0304

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate
Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0553

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government
Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0291

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.1391

Desjardins Multifactor  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
ETF

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRFC

-

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRFU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada
Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-
Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFE

-

Desjardins  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
ETF

DRMC

-

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero
Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRME

-

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves
Free ETF

DRFG

-

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero
Emissions Pathway ETF

DRCU

0.0364

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF

Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF

DSAE

-

Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF

DANC

-

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF –
US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

-1

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

-

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

-1

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $ 414.1 billion. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Desjardins Group

About Desjardins Group Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $407.1 billion. It was named one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes...