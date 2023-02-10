Desjardins announces February 2023 cash distributions for some ETFs Français

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the February 2023 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on February 21, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on February 28, 2023.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for February 2023, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Distribution per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0314

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0286

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate
Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0393

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government
Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0317

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0464

Desjardins Multifactor Low CO2 ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFC

0.0000

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFU

0.0000

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada
Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFD

0.0000

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO2
ETF

DRFE

0.0000

Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF

DRMC

0.0000

Desjardins RI USA - Low CO2 Index ETF

DRMU

0.0000

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO2
Index ETF

DRMD

0.0000

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO2 Index ETF

DRME

0.0000

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves
Free ETF

DRFG

0.0000

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO2 ETF

DRCU

0.0336

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF

Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF

DSAE

0.0000

Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF

DANC

0.0000

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF –
US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

0.00001

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

0.0000

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –
US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

0.00001

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.


For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $ 408.1 billion. It was named one of the 2022 Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

