MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the estimated December 2024 cash distributions for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on January 8, 2025.

DI expects to issue a press release on or about December 31, 2024 to provide the final cash distributions for all ETFs. The cash distribution per unit may vary between December 23, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for December 2024 as well as the estimated distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols

(TSX) Estimated annual

distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.05858 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.05242 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.09092 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.05363 Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCBC 0.06765

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.13069

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF DMEC 0.13779 Desjardins American Equity Index ETF DMEU 0.04634 Desjardins International Equity Index ETF DMEI 0.08020

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFC 0.15000 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFU - Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFD 0.08064 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFE 0.15000

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMC 0.15000 Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMU 0.07124 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRME 0.06929

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG -

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRCU 0.08653

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF



Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF DSAE 0.01977

Desjardins Alternative ETFs



Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF DANC 0.01663 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units DANC.U - Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units DAMG 0.15000 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U 0.105351

1 Denominated in U.S. dollar.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

Desjardins ETFs Distribution Reinvestment Plan

DI has adopted a distribution reinvestment plan (the "Reinvestment Plan") that came into effect on November 28, 2024 for all Desjardins ETFs that pay cash distributions on a monthly or quarterly basis and are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). For more information about the Desjardins ETFs Reinvestment Plan or a copy of the Plan, visit the manager's website at https://www.fondsdesjardins.com/etf/index.jsp or contact your broker.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

