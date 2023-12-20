MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the estimated December 2023 cash distributions for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on January 8, 2024.DGAM expects to issue a press release on or about December 28, 2023 to provide the final cash distributions for all ETFs. The cash distribution per unit may vary between December 20, 2023 and December 28, 2023.

Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for December 2023 as well as the estimated distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Estimated annual

reinvested distribution

per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.0540 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.0647 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.0589 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.0446

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.0475

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFC 0.1500 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFU - Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFE 0.0516

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMC 0.1500 Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMU 0.1016 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRME 0.0547

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG 0.0757

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRCU 0.0652

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF



Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF DSAE 0.0136

Desjardins Alternative ETFs



Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF DANC - Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units DANC.U 0.11221 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units DAMG 0.1500 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U 0.14681

1 Denominated in U.S. dollar.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $414.1 billion. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM)

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over $81 billion as of June 30, 2023 in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada.

With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, our team of over 80 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs. We infuse our cooperative values into our investment process to ensure we are helping our partners and clients' assets grow in a sustainable and responsible manner.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Furthermore, the Desjardins Alternative ETFs can invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds which may result in amplified gains and losses. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

