MONTREAL, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the December 2022 cash distributions final amounts for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on January 9, 2023.

Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for December 2022 as well as the distribution final amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Cash distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.0500 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.0400 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.0500 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.0471

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.0700

Desjardins Multifactor Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFC 0.1300 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFU 0.0700 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFD 0.1300 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFE 0.1400

Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMC 0.1500 Desjardins RI USA - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMU 0.0800 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMD 0.1400 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO 2 Index ETF DRME 0.1300

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG 0.0900

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO 2 ETF DRCU 0.0500

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF



Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF DSAE 0.0100

Desjardins Alternative ETF



Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF DANC 0.0100 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units DANC.U 0.01001 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units DAMG 0.0100 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U 0.01001 1Denominated in U.S. dollar.





To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $408.1 billion. It was named one of the 2022 Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM)

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over $76 billion as of September 30, 2022 in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada.

With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, our team of over 80 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs. We infuse our cooperative values into our investment process to ensure we are helping our partners and clients' assets grow in a sustainable and responsible manner.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Furthermore, the Desjardins Alternative ETFs can invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds which may result in amplified gains and losses. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For further information: (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281-7000 or 1-866-866-7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]