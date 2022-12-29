Desjardins announces December 2022 cash distributions final amounts for Desjardins ETFs Français

MONTREAL, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the December 2022 cash distributions final amounts for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on January 9, 2023.

Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for December 2022 as well as the distribution final amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Cash distribution per unit

($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0500

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0400

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate

Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0500

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government

Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0471

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0700

Desjardins Multifactor Low CO2 ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFC

0.1300

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFU

0.0700

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada

Multifactor - Low CO2 ETF

DRFD

0.1300

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO2

ETF

DRFE

0.1400

Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO2 ETFs

Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO2 Index ETF

DRMC

0.1500

Desjardins RI USA - Low CO2 Index ETF

DRMU

0.0800

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO2

Index ETF

DRMD

0.1400

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO2 Index ETF

DRME

0.1300

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves

Free ETF

DRFG

0.0900

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO2 ETF

DRCU

0.0500

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF

Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF

DSAE

0.0100

Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF

DANC

0.0100

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF –

US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

0.01001

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –

CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

0.0100

Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF –

US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

0.01001

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $408.1 billion. It was named one of the 2022 Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry. 

About Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM)
Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over $76 billion as of September 30, 2022 in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada.

With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, our team of over 80 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs. We infuse our cooperative values into our investment process to ensure we are helping our partners and clients' assets grow in a sustainable and responsible manner.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Furthermore, the Desjardins Alternative ETFs can invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds which may result in amplified gains and losses. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.  is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

