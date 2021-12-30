MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the December 2021 cash distributions final amounts for the Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021, will receive cash distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on January 10, 2022.

Here is a list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for December 2021 as well as the distribution final amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Cash distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU 0.0500 Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.0400 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC 0.0500 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.0400





Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP 0.0700





Desjardins Multifactor Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFC 0.1400 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFU 0.0800 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFD 0.1300 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Low CO 2 ETF DRFE 0.1300





Desjardins Cap-Weighted Low CO 2 ETFs



Desjardins RI Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMC 0.1500 Desjardins RI USA - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMU 0.0900 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Low CO 2 Index ETF DRMD 0.1300 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets – Low CO 2 Index ETF DRME 0.1300





Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG 0.0900





Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Low CO 2 ETF DRCU 0.0500





Desjardins Alternative ETF



Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF DANC 0.0100

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $390.6 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

