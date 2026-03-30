MONTREAL, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investment Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced changes to the risk rating of the Desjardins ETFs indicated in the table below.

The risk rating of these Desjardins ETFs is adjusted, effective immediately, as follows:

Desjardins ETF Trading Symbol Prior Risk Rating New Risk Rating (effective March 30, 2026) Desjardins American Mid Cap Equity Index ETF DMID Medium to high Medium Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFD Medium Low to medium Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFE Medium to high Medium Desjardins Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units DANC.U Low Low to medium

The risk rating of of these Desjardins ETFs is adjusted following a risk assessment conducted by DI in accordance with the standardized risk classification methodology, set out in Regulation 81-102 Investment Funds. The methodology is based on the historical volatility of the ETF, as measured by the 10-year standard deviation of the returns of the ETF. If an ETF has less than 10 years of performance history, DI calculates the investment risk level of the ETF using the return history of the ETF, and, for the remainder of the 10-year period, the return history of a reference index that reasonably approximates the standard deviation of the ETF.

Please note that these Desjardins ETFs investment objectives and strategies remain unchanged.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest financial cooperative in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $510.2 billion as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. The Banker magazine also named it Canada's 2025 Bank of the Year. The organization relies on more than 57,500 skilled employees to meet the diverse needs of its individual and business members and clients. It offers a full range of products and services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. In addition to being ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of Desjardins Funds and Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is one of Canada's largest investment fund managers, with CAN $55.8 billion under management as at December 31, 2025. Desjardins Investments offers a wide range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry for its choice of world-class portfolio managers representing more than 20 portfolio management companies around the world. Desjardins Investments is also one of the biggest proponents of responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]