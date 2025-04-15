Desjardins announces April 2025 cash distributions for some ETFs Français

News provided by

Desjardins Group

Apr 15, 2025, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Desjardins Investments Inc. (DI), acting as manager for Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), today announced the April 2025 cash distributions for some Desjardins ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on April 23, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable for these ETFs on April 30, 2025.

Here is the list of the Desjardins ETFs that will pay cash distributions for April 2025, as well as the distribution amount per unit to be paid:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF)

Ticker symbols

(TSX)

Distribution per unit ($)

Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF

DCU

0.0452

Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF

DCS

0.0430

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate
Bond Index ETF

DCC

0.0504

Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government
Bond Index ETF

DCG

0.0336

Desjardins Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

DCBC

0.0647

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF

DCP

0.0758

Desjardins Equity Index ETFs

Desjardins Canadian Equity Index ETF

DMEC

-

Desjardins American Equity Index ETF

DMEU

-

Desjardins International Equity Index ETF

DMEI

-

Desjardins Emerging Market Equity Index ETF

DMEE

-

Desjardins Multifactor  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
ETF

Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRFC

-

Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions
Pathway ETF

DRFU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada
Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-
Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRFE

-

Desjardins  Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway
ETF

DRMC

-

Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMU

-

Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero
Emissions Pathway ETF

DRMD

-

Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero
Emissions Pathway ETF

DRME

-

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF

Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves
Free ETF

DRFG

-

Desjardins Active ETF

Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero
Emissions Pathway ETF

DRCU

0.0535

Desjardins Sustainable ETF

Desjardins Sustainable American Equity ETF

DSAE

-

Desjardins Alternative ETF

Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - CA$ Hedged Units

DANC

-

Desjardins Market Neutral ETF - US$ Hedged Units

DANC.U

-1

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF
- CA$ Hedged Units

DAMG

-

Desjardins Absolute Return Global Equity Markets ETF
- US$ Hedged Units

DAMG.U

-1

1Denominated in U.S. dollar.

For information about Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $470.9 billion as at December 31, 2024. With more than 55,200 skilled employees, it has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes magazine and by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Desjardins Investments Inc.

Desjardins Investments Inc., manager of the Desjardins Funds, is one of Canada's largest mutual fund manufacturers, with C$46.5 billion in assets under management as at December 31, 2024. DI offers a broad range of investment funds to Canadian investors and stands out in the industry, among others, through its world-renowned portfolio managers representing more than 20 asset management companies around the world. In addition, DI is one of the most committed actors in promoting and advancing responsible investment in Canada.

Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Investment Inc. is the manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

SOURCE Desjardins Group

For more information (media inquiries only): Public relations, Desjardins Group, 514-281‑7000 or 1-866‑866‑7000, ext. 5553436, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Desjardins Group

About Desjardins Group Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $470.9 billion as at December 31, 2024. With more than 55,200 skilled employees, it has been named one of Canada's Best...