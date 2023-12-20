MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), announces today the estimated annual reinvested income and/or capital gains distributions (the "reinvested distributions") for the ETFs listed on the TSX. Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023 will receive the reinvested distributions payable in respect of these ETFs on or about January 8, 2024. The reinvested distributions will be reinvested in units of the applicable ETF and the resulting units will be immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their units.

These estimated amounts are for the reinvested distributions only, and do not include the ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts which are being announced in a separate press release.

Please note that these are estimated reinvested distributions only, based on data as of December 19, 2023 and subject to further revisions to per unit amounts prior to the record date. DGAM expects to issue a press release on or about December 28, 2023 confirming the final amounts of the reinvested distributions for all ETFs. The amounts of the reinvested distributions are estimated amounts only and may vary between December 20, 2023 and December 28, 2023.

Here is a list of the ETFs that will pay distributions for December 2023 as well as the estimated reinvested distribution amount to be paid per unit:

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) Ticker symbols (TSX) Estimated annual reinvested distribution per unit ($) Desjardins Canadian Fixed Income ETFs



Desjardins Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF DCU - Desjardins Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF DCS - Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF DCC - Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG -

Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share ETF



Desjardins Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF DCP -

Desjardins Multifactor Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFC 2.43822 Desjardins RI USA Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFU 0.09282 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFD - Desjardins RI Emerging Markets Multifactor - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRFE -

Desjardins Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF



Desjardins RI Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMC 1.20782 Desjardins RI USA - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMU 1.62162 Desjardins RI Developed ex-USA ex-Canada - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRMD 0.10682 Desjardins RI Emerging Markets - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRME -

Desjardins Multifactor Low Fossil Fuel ETF



Desjardins RI Global Multifactor - Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF DRFG 0.46752

Desjardins Active ETF



Desjardins RI Active Canadian Bond - Net-Zero Emissions Pathway ETF DRCU -

Desjardins SocieTerra ETF



Desjardins SocieTerra American Equity ETF DSAE -

Desjardins Alternative ETFs



Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF DANC - Desjardins Alt Long/Short Equity Market Neutral ETF – US$ Hedged Units DANC.U 0.18521,3 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – CA$ Hedged Units DAMG 0.07231 Desjardins Alt Long/Short Global Equity Markets ETF – US$ Hedged Units DAMG.U -

1 The reinvested distributions for the ETF are expected to be income in nature. 2 The reinvested distributions for the ETF are expected to be capital gains in nature. 3 Denominated in U.S. dollar.

To obtain additional information about the Desjardins ETFs, visit the manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $414.1 billion. It was named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes magazine. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry .

About Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM)

Established in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income and real assets (infrastructure, real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages over $81 billion as of June 30, 2023 in institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada.

With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, our team of over 80 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs. We infuse our cooperative values into our investment process to ensure we are helping our partners and clients' assets grow in a sustainable and responsible manner.

The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds. Furthermore, the Desjardins Alternative ETFs can invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds which may result in amplified gains and losses. Please read the prospectus before investing. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. is the manager and portfolio manager of the Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds. The Desjardins Exchange Traded Funds are offered by registered dealers.

