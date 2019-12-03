Desjardins and its Agents invest in Canadian communities - A total of $271,000 for 76 community organizations announced on "GivingTuesday"

AURORA, ON, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group today announced over $271,000 in grants to 77 community organizations in Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick through the GoodSpark Community Grants Program. The announcement coincides with Giving Tuesday, a global movement for giving and volunteering which takes place each year on the Tuesday following the Black Friday start of the holiday shopping season.

The Desjardins GoodSpark Community Grants range between $2,000 and $5,500, and each includes a donation from a local Desjardins Agent. The Agents were invited to nominate organizations that are important to them and their communities. All submissions were evaluated in accordance with the key focus areas of education, health, safe communities and youth. All told, Desjardins Agents donated over $73,000 of the $271,300 total.

"Supporting and being involved in communities is an important part of who we are at Desjardins," said Benaaz Irani, Vice-President of the Desjardins Agent Network. "Our local Desjardins Agents live and work in the areas they serve, and they know first-hand the needs of their clients and communities. With the help of our agents, the community grants aim to 'spark good' by giving a helping hand to those who need it most."

This includes the Kidds Kottage crisis nursery in Edmonton, Alberta, the Lighthouse Program for Grieving Children in Oakville, Ontario, and the West Side Food Bank in Saint John, New Brunswick — all of which received grants of $4,000 through the GoodSpark program.

"The variety and number of grant recipients reflect the needs of local charities and other social organizations across the country. These organizations play a vital role in their communities and Desjardins is proud to help support their good work, and proud to announce the GoodSpark community grants on GivingTuesday, a day that is all about celebrating the generosity of giving and volunteering," added Irani.

This is the second year that Desjardins and the exclusive Desjardins Agent Network have teamed up to support Canadian communities. In 2018, a total of $190,000 was given to community initiatives in the three provinces where Desjardins Insurance Agent offices are located.

About Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global movement for giving and volunteering, taking place each year after Black Friday. The "opening day of the giving season," it's a time when charities, companies and individuals join together and rally for favourite causes. In the same way that retailers take part in Black Friday, the giving community comes together for Giving Tuesday. For more information: https://givingtuesday.ca/about

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $312.7 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

