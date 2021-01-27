MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group has been ranked among Canada's 100 best employers in 2021 and has also distinguished itself within the Banking and Financial Services industry, placing second in that category just behind the Bank of Canada, according to Forbes magazine's annual list of Canada's Best Employers.

"We're delighted by the news. It confirms that we're doing good things for our employees' wellbeing, through health and wellness programs and skills development, compensation and benefits, and business decisions," says Marie-Huguette Cormier, Executive Vice-President, Human Resources and Communications. "It clearly shows just how engaged our employees are, which ultimately impacts the service we're providing to our members and clients and the communities we serve."

In 2021, for the tenth time, Desjardins was also named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp.

Survey methodology

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the annual list by surveying more than 8,000 Canadians working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The surveys were conducted through a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of Canada's workforce.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $359.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, digital platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

