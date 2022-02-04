Designation of Sherbrooke as an innovation zone in quantum sciences and technology applications - A showcase for recruitment and research excellence according to Institut quantique of Université de Sherbrooke

For IQ's Scientific Director, Prof. Alexandre Blais, this designation represents a significant development tool: " For our research institute, the creation of an Innovation Zone in quantum sciences and technological applications, and the ecosystem that it will help strengthen, is an exceptional showcase for recruiting the best students here and abroad. Bringing all the partners together around this scientific theme sends a strong message to the quantum community ."

The Innovation Zone will also enable Institut quantique to continue training a highly qualified workforce here in Sherbrooke, and to retain this workforce by offering conditions that are favorable to long-term career development. For Prof. Michel Pioro-Ladrière, Assistant Director of IQ and Scientific Director of the Innovation Zone, this designation by the Quebec government confirms the relevance of their development strategy. "After five years of existence, we have already contributed to putting in place all the elements of a dynamic quantum ecosystem: a critical mass of world-renowned researchers, cutting-edge research infrastructure, strategic partnerships and start-up companies that are establishing themselves in Sherbrooke. An even stronger ecosystem will provide additional diversified employment opportunities, increasing the chances of retaining the talent we train at Institut quantique and in the area as well as creating the optimal conditions to develop our breakthroughs here."

Institut quantique (IQ) is a research institute at Université de Sherbrooke with more than 250 members working to help the transition from science to quantum technologies, particularly in quantum computing, materials and engineering. IQ has state-of-the-art experimental research and digital computation infrastructure, managed by qualified technical and professional teams.

