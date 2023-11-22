DESIGN INSPIRATION, FESTIVE MOCKTAILS AND HOUSE CLEANING TIPS ARE ON CANADIANS' WISH LISTS THIS WINTER: LG TRENDS REPORT

The Winter 2023 LG Trends Report, powered by Pinterest insights, reveals what Canadians are searching for in the lead up to the holiday season

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - According to LG Electronics Canada's (LG) latest Trend Report powered by Pinterest insights, Canadians have three C's on their mind as they get ready to embrace winter festivities and an action-packed holiday season: closets, cocktails and cleaning.

View PDF LG Winter 2023 Trends Report highlights top Pinterest searches as many Canadians prepare for the holiday season. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

It's no surprise that as Canadians pull out their winter sweaters and put away their summer shorts and t-shirts, they are turning their attention to storage. In fact, the Winter 2023 LG Trends Report reveals that searches for "building a closet" have increased by 43 per cent year-over-year1. However, it's possible that Canadians have more than storage on their minds as the seasonal switch also means having to refresh items that have been sitting in storage. That's why the LG Styler® Steam Closet makes a great addition to any new – or existing – closet. This innovative steam closet is perfect for refreshing winter attire and gear, including parkas, mittens, hard-to-wash fabrics including wool, and of course, that favourite holiday sweater. The steam closet's sleek design complements any space with its stylish aesthetic and mirror finish, and is easy to install thanks to its removable water tank, which eliminates the need for a complicated water hookup.

Closets are not the only thing Canadians are looking to renovate ahead of the holidays. Pinterest has also seen searches for minimalist kitchen designs increase by 20 per cent since last year as Canadians look to simplify their kitchen spaces2. The LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator delivers a sleek minimalist aesthetic for Canadians while maximizing kitchen space with a 26-cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge packaged in a stainless steel, counter-depth design This means that Canadians don't need to sacrifice floor space for style and the fridge has ample room for storing party-worthy platters, as well as all the leftovers once the festivities have concluded.

With all the hosting and time spent in the kitchen, Canadians are also looking to simplify the prep, which is why Pinterest is seeing searches for smart kitchens increasing by 11 per cent since this time last year3. The good news is that with the LG ThinQ® app, Canadians can control their LG kitchen appliances right from their smartphones, performing tasks such as reducing oven temperature, monitoring cook time remaining or even making more Craft Ice® for festive drinks.

Speaking of holiday beverages, alcohol-free is trending this year, with searches for holiday mocktails increasing by over 100 per cent year-over-year4. Celebrity chef and LG brand partner Anna Olson is ready to take on winter hosting with delicious mocktail recipes, including her Gingered Apple Sparkler. This tasty, and versatile recipe can be served as either a mocktail or cocktail and combines a delectable mix of seasonal flavours. For a truly elevated mocktail or cocktail experience however, ice is a must. For added convenience, the LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator makes four types of ice, including LG exclusive Craft Ice® – slow-melting spherical ice – that takes mocktails and cocktails to the next level.

With all the impending holiday hosting, it's no surprise that cleaning is also top-of-mind for Canadians. Whether it's in preparation for a big holiday bash, or after the big event, Canadians will have their hands full with all the cleaning that comes with seasonal hosting. Therefore, it's no surprise that searches for house cleaning tips have increased by 123 per cent since 20225. For those looking for a helping hand in the laundry room, the LG AI Front Load Laundry Pair takes the guesswork out of laundry by detecting fabric texture, soil or grease levels and load size with built-in sensors powered by AI. The washer then automatically dispenses the optimal amount of detergent with ezDispense™ to tackle seasonal stains and keep everything from clothing to linens fresh and clean.

From the closet to the kitchen to the laundry room, LG is delivering on its mission to provide Innovation for a Better Life this holiday season. LG worked with Pinterest to identify Pinterest search trends in Canada. Each month, more than 482 million people around the world use Pinterest to plan the actions in their lives and come to the platform months in advance, which enables Pinterest to have an early look into what will soon be trending.

The Winter 2023 LG Trends Report can be accessed here. To learn more about the latest in LG's home appliance innovation and to purchase, head to LG.ca

