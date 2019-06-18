Derichebourg Atis aéronautique chooses Montréal for its Canadian headquarters

– The company plans to create 130 jobs over three years –

MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - French firm Derichebourg Atis aéronautique announces the creation of a Canadian subsidiary in Montréal to be closer to the city's aerospace ecosystem and to consolidate its North American operations. A major player in aeronautics subcontracting, the company plans to create 130 specialized jobs in the next three years.

The announcement was made at the International Paris Air Show with Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec Minister of Economy and Innovation, Hubert Bolduc, President and CEO of Montréal International, and Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec.

Derichebourg Group, better known in Québec for its waste collection, transportation and treatment activities, will now be leveraging its first Montréal aerospace subsidiary to provide transnational support to its customers in the industry.

Derichebourg Atis aéronautique has 25 offices in Europe, the United States and Asia, and is involved in every step of the aircraft production chain, both commercial and military, by offering the service of its assembly, inspection and logistics experts.

Quotes

"Canada, and Montréal in particular, stands out for its aerospace industry. Setting up in Montréal means Derichebourg will not only be close to its customers but it is also investing in the expertise and flexibility of its teams, with the desire to better serve all industry players."

Christophe Villaescusa, Chief Operating Officer, Derichebourg Aeronautics Canada Inc.

"The arrival of new international players such as Derichebourg Atis aéronautique strengthens the value chain of subcontractors and suppliers dedicated to our industry and consolidates Greater Montréal's position among the major aerospace centres in the world. We need to leverage our strengths in this industry of the future, which is one of the priority sectors in our foreign investment attraction strategy."

Hubert Bolduc, President and CEO of Montréal International

"We are delighted to welcome a company such as Derichebourg Atis aéronautique in Québec. The major aeronautics subcontracting player chose Montréal for its robust aeronautics industry and the depth of its supply chain. We are proud to have supported this key player and help it set up in Québec."

Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec

About Derichebourg Atis aéronautique (www.derichebourg-atis.com)

A subsidiary of France's DERICHEBOURG Group, Derichebourg Atis aéronautique is a partner of choice for aeronautics subcontracting (Industrialization, Production Support, Product Quality Management, Systems Integration, Flight Testing Assistance, Supply Chain Logistics, Customer Representation, Airworthiness Management, Delivery Assistance).

With more than 20 years of experience, our teams serve manufacturers, airline companies, financial institutions and even leasing companies across the world.

€139 million in sales (2018)

25 locations in 11 countries

2,100 employees

About Montréal International (www.montrealinternational.com)

Established in 1996, Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the City of Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs.



