Official and financial agents required to pay penalties totalling $6,000

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE) announced today that administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) were imposed on 19 individuals. The penalties addressed violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act) related to the 2019 federal general election.

The Deputy Commissioner of Canada Elections, acting pursuant to powers delegated to him by the Commissioner, issued notices of violation to:

four official agents of candidates in the election for failing to produce the required campaign returns within four months after polling day;

fifteen financial agents of nomination contestants for failing to produce the required campaign returns within four months after the selection date.

In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, a notice that sets out the name of the person or entity, the act or omission, and the amount of each AMP is published on the CCE's website.

"Official and financial agents have significant responsibilities under the Act. I would encourage anyone who may be considering a role in a campaign and those who have taken the role of official agent during the recent 44th federal general election to familiarize themselves with their respective obligations. Failure to properly carry out these duties can result in formal consequences under the Act."

- Yves Côté, Commissioner of Canada Elections

Under the Act, the official agent or the financial agent must provide the Chief Electoral Officer with the documentation required by their function within four months following polling day (or selection date in the case of a nomination contest). Failure to provide the required documentation within this deadline may result in a referral to the CCE. The Commissioner is responsible for determining and applying proper compliance and enforcement measures, including the imposition of AMPs. These aim to promote compliance with the Act and maintain confidence in the integrity of the political financing regime. More information about AMPs and requirements set out in the Act can be found in the links below.

