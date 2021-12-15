GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections announces that he published an undertaking signed by an entity that committed violations of the Canada Elections Act (the Act) during the 2019 federal general election.

The Deputy Commissioner of Canada Elections accepted the undertaking on December 6, 2021 acting pursuant to powers delegated to him by the Commissioner. The undertaking aims to ensure compliance with the Act and address failure to:

include contact information and authorization messages in its election advertising;

register as a third party with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) immediately after having incurred $500 for its partisan activities, partisan advertising and election advertising expenses; and

for its partisan activities, partisan advertising and election advertising expenses; and provide a third-party expense return to the CEO within four months after polling day.

The third party has undertaken to register with the CEO within 30 days of the acceptance of the undertaking and to file its final third-party expense return within 30 days of having registered. Failure to comply with any terms or conditions of an undertaking may result in the issuance of a notice of violation imposing an administrative monetary penalty (AMP).

An undertaking is a pledge made by a person or entity that did not comply with a requirement of the Act. The undertaking is accepted by the Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner as a means of addressing situations of non-compliance. It may be offered when a violation has been committed or following the issuance of a notice of violation imposing an AMP. Each undertaking contains the terms and conditions that are considered appropriate, which may include the payment of an amount. In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, all undertakings are made public once they are signed.

More information about undertakings can be found in our Compliance and Enforcement Policy and at section 521.13 of the Act.

For non-media-related enquiries and complaints please use our online form.

To receive updates from the CCE, subscribe to our email alerts and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Related Links

www.cef-cce.gc.ca

