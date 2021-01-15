137 50-kW stations (the charging capacity of 22 of those stations will be increased to 100 kW by the spring)

12 100-kW stations

2 25-kW stations in the Réserve faunique La Vérendrye

2 125-kW stations with shared charging capacity (test bench for ultra-fast charging)

Several sites now offer more than four fast-charge stations, including the Cosmodome in Laval, Bécancour, the Porte-du-Nord rest area, Neuville, Sherbrooke, Berthierville, Magog, l'Étape (in the Parc des Laurentides), Mont-Joli and Lacolle. Eight other fast-charge stations were also installed in December and will be deployed in the coming weeks. In total, close to 450 new standard stations were added throughout the province.

Test benches on ultra-fast charging

The Electric Circuit is setting up test benches on three sites in order to test new charging technologies associated with charging EVs at 100 kW or higher. All electric vehicle models equipped with a socket that is compatible with fast-charge stations will be able to use the ultra-fast charging stations. What's more, charging will be free for a certain period of time.

In collaboration with Hydro-Québec, the Ministère des Transports du Québec and the Government of Canada, the Electric Circuit has already launched the first test bench at the Porte-du-Nord rest area along Highway 15 in the Laurentides region. Two stations that share a charging capacity of 125 kW are available on the site.

The second test bench will be located at the Magog rest area at exit 115 off Highway 10 and will include 350-kW and 160-kW stations. This test bench has been made possible thanks to the participation of Hydro-Québec, the Ministère des Transports du Québec and the Government of Canada. It is scheduled to be deployed shortly.

The third test bench will be located at the rear of the Laval municipal garage at 2550, Boulevard Industriel. Two ultra-fast charging stations that share a maximum charging capacity of 350 kW will be available to EV drivers. Deployment is scheduled for summer 2021. This test bench has been made possible through contributions from Hydro-Québec, the Ville de Laval and the Government of Canada.

A completely revamped mobile app

Available for free download on Apple and Android mobile devices, the Electric Circuit's new mobile app delivers enhanced basic features, enabling users to locate charging stations and activate them remotely, view their charging history, monitor charging and automatically add funds to their Electric Circuit card.

A new tool—the trip planner—allows EV drivers to optimize their trips and charging time. While a wide array of navigation apps is already available, the Electric Circuit's trip planner is unique in that it was specially designed for EV drivers in Québec. The design is based not only on the province's topography, but also its specific weather conditions, which have a direct impact on electric vehicle range.

Another welcome development—a first for a charging network—is that the app will be supported by Apple CarPlay. This means drivers will be able to use the main functions of the Electric Circuit mobile app through CarPlay.

About the Electric Circuit

The Electric Circuit is the largest public charging network in Québec. It consists of more than 2,900 public charging stations, including 450 fast-charge stations, in every region of the province. Electric Circuit users have access to a 24/7 telephone help line as well as a charging-station locator service. The Electric Circuit website, theelectriccircuit.com, and the Electric Circuit mobile app for iOS and Android are updated as new stations are commissioned. The Electric Circuit card also gives users access to the FLO network and New Brunswick's eCharge network.

