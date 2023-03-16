MONTREAL, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - TVA Group announces that Martin Carrier, President of MELS, is stepping down from his position on March 24. After three years at the helm of the company, Mr. Carrier has informed management that he wishes to pursue new challenges.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor, thanked Martin Carrier for his contribution to the company. In addition to his role in developing MELS' business and extending its reach, he launched a virtual production platform during the pandemic to offer local and foreign productions new creative possibilities.

"I leave with the knowledge that MELS is on the right track," said Martin Carrier. "During my tenure, I have had the opportunity to take on major challenges with highly skilled professionals, to get through a pandemic and to make a major technological shift towards virtual production. I leave behind me a strong management team in which I have full confidence to ensure MELS' future success."

In the coming weeks, management will establish a leadership transition plan. The existing team will ensure business continuity in all of MELS' areas of activity: Frédéric Boucher for equipment rental, Julie Brabant for production mobiles and generators, Geneviève Brodeur for soundstages, Richard Cormier for virtual production and advertising, and Marie-Christine Jean for postproduction.

About MELS

Mels Studios and Postproduction, part of TVA Group, is a well-known name in the film industry. Its 350 professionals provide expert services under the motto "Proud partner in your projects." MELS' services include soundstage and equipment rental, virtual production, visual effects, sound and picture postproduction, mobile unit rental, theatrical distribution, and distribution for television, Internet and smart devices.

