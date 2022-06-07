OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Chair of the Board of the National Gallery of Canada, Françoise Lyon, announced today that Sasha Suda, Director and CEO has resigned. Dr. Suda will assume a new role in the US this fall.

"The Board hired Sasha in 2019 with a very clear mandate, and she has delivered on those objectives," said Lyon. "Under our direction, she led the creation of the National Gallery of Canada's first-ever strategic plan, embraced reconciliation, justice, equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility, and revitalized the institutional brand."

During her tenure, Sasha led an inclusive transformation of the National Gallery—working diligently with the Gallery's teams to establish a new purpose, vision and mission for the organization. She was able to recruit top talent to lead the Gallery in this new direction and engaged with Algonquin elders to shape a new future for the institution together.

"Leading the National Gallery of Canada was the opportunity of a lifetime," said Suda. "It was a privilege to lead the NGC team and make visual art meaningful for Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast."

"We are sorry to see Sasha leave," said Lyon. "The Board will now be focused on recruiting a new CEO that will continue to advance our cultural transformation, engage our donor community and build our valued partnerships."

An interim Director & CEO will be announced shortly.

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

