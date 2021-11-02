Stepping into this role, Tim will draw on his depth of experience as a leader to continue the Firm's growth trajectory: "I am excited to be given this opportunity to work with a tremendous team of professionals. In the last few years, Dentons has experienced significant growth, attracted top talent, and modernized its operations. We have a strong platform, a roster of exceptional clients and I am extremely excited about our future."

In addition to being a trusted advisor to clients, Tim brings significant in-firm experience to the role including his work as a two-term Dentons Canada Region Board Member, Chair of the Dentons Audit Committee and, most recently, Managing Partner of Dentons Canada Calgary office and a member of the National Management Committee.

"Our brand and business model is evolving. We've listened to our clients and aligned our way of thinking to their way of doing business. Our clients are looking for legal advice as well as strategic advice to help them grow, protect, operate and finance their businesses – and we provide that advice," he said.

With offices in more than 80 countries around the world, Dentons is also focused on growing with clients beyond Canada's borders. "Our global reach is one of our greatest strengths and we have the capacity to support and advise our clients, wherever their businesses take them," Tim noted.

Dentons will continue to support communities in which it works, including embedding a commitment to Inclusion, Diversity and Equity in its business priorities. "As the CEO, I will continue to drive our focus on ID&E to ensure Dentons remains a leader in this area. Essential to our shared success is a diverse team with diverse perspectives and an inclusive and equitable environment. I will foster an environment where our people feel valued and have the opportunity to contribute to our business and our communities in a meaningful way, including collaborating with our clients to promote ID&E more broadly within the profession."

Dentons' leadership thanks Beth for her contributions and welcomes Tim to the role:

"We thank Beth for her contribution as CEO of Dentons Canada where she has led the region through a period of significant growth," said Elliott Portnoy – Global CEO, Dentons. "I am now delighted to welcome Tim to his new role and am confident that the Canada Region will benefit greatly from his steadfast leadership. His focus on the client experience and on driving our Inclusion, Diversity and Equity strategy will help to successfully lead the Firm forward."

"Tim understands that the needs of our clients are changing rapidly as we emerge into the New Dynamic Decade and his focus on client service excellence is a tremendous strength," said Joe Andrew – Global Chairman, Dentons. "I look forward to working with him as he leverages our talent across more than 80 countries around the world - which will help drive performance and enhance the Canada Region's place within the global Firm."

"Tim is highly focused on our clients and our people, listening to them and engaging with them. He brings a deep expertise in corporate finance, M&A and private equity," said Rick Scott – Global Vice Chair and Presiding Member, Dentons. "The entire partnership is delighted to have him as our next Canada CEO."

"I am honoured to have led this exceptional Firm and its people through a period of strong growth and transformation, in Canada and globally," said Beth Wilson – outgoing Canada CEO, Dentons. "Given Tim's acumen and passion for the business, I am confident that, with his leadership, the Firm will continue on its trajectory to be the leading global law firm in Canada."

