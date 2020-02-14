Dentists' withdrawal from the RAMQ - Patients continue to receive the same care

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nearly 1,400 member dentists of the Association des chirurgiens dentistes du Québec (ACDQ) are withdrawing from the public dental plan (RAMQ) starting today. Dentists are using this pressure tactic to communicate their dissatisfaction with the fact that there has been no agreement with the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux (MSSS) since April 1, 2015. This tactic will not affect the accessibility or quality of care provided to patients, who will not be required to pay anything.

The main issue in the negotiations with dentists is the recognition of dental clinics' operating costs, which the government wants to exclude from this agreement and all future agreements. By withdrawing, dentists want to show the government that they are displeased with the impasse in the negotiations and assert the true value of the services they provide under the public plan. Unlike other health professionals, dentists are self-employed professionals who cover all of the costs involved in the care they provide to patients.

Quote from Dr. Carl Tremblay, President of the ACDQ

In the last 5 years, dentists have supported the public dental plan by continuing to provide services to the public, on behalf of the government, without an agreement. This government has shown no interest in reaching an agreement with us, especially as concerns our operating costs, which it no longer wants to consider. This shows a complete lack of respect for dentists.

I would like to reassure the public that the dentists' withdrawal will in no way change the accessibility and quality of care that their dentists provide to them. Patients insured by the RAMQ will receive their care, as usual. They will not have to pay anything, as usual. They will merely have to send the payment claim form to the RAMQ, which their dentist will help them do, and give the payment they receive from the RAMQ to their dentist.

By refusing to come to an agreement with dentists, the government is weakening a public plan that is already quite limited in scope. Only children under 10 years of age and income security beneficiaries are covered by the public oral health plan.

