dentalcorp supports dentists' participation in vaccine roll out

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - As essential healthcare professionals, dentists have been on the front-lines of the fight against COVID-19 in 2020, providing exceptional, trusted care to Canadians from coast to coast to coast. As Canada's largest vaccination program in history rolls out across the country, the provincial governments of Manitoba and Quebec have expanded the list of who is able to administer the vaccine, calling on dentists and other allied health professionals to participate in the groundbreaking vaccination effort.

dentalcorp applauds the leadership role the governments of Manitoba and Quebec have taken, and supports the decision to enlist able healthcare professionals like dentists to administer the groundbreaking Pfizer vaccine and the other COVID19 vaccines expected to roll out soon. Dentists are uniquely positioned to deliver the vaccine safely and effectively, given their experience providing injections in a sterile, clinical setting. We encourage all provinces to consider this approach as the vaccination effort expands nationally.

We look forward to banding together as a profession, and supporting our partner dentists to participate in this historic vaccination program, and helping to eradicate COVID-19 in Canada.

