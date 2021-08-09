dentalcorp and Loblaw Companies Ltd. bring digital dental health services to Canadians

hellodent integration into PC Health app gives users access to over 430 top-rated dental practices and the opportunity to earn PC Optimum™ points through digital oral health programs

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSX: DNTL) ("dentalcorp" or "the Company"), Canada's largest network of dental practices, today announced a strategic partnership with Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) to be the exclusive provider of oral care education and dental health services for users of the PC Health app.

Designed to empower Canadians with convenient access to health resources and support, the PC Health app is available nationally (excluding Quebec) and is the front door to the healthcare system in a digitally connected world. Users can download the PC Health app to get free, real-time access to virtual chats with nurses and dietitians and earn PC Optimum™ rewards through custom digital health programs.

With 75 per cent of Canadians located within 20 kilometres of a dentalcorp clinic, PC Health app users will be able to have a seamless experience finding a dentist in their neighbourhood using hellodent. This exclusive partnership also provides dentalcorp patients and PC Health app users with the opportunity to collect PC Optimum™ points for key oral care activities, such as participating in educational oral care health programs in the app.

In addition to booking appointments, app users will be able to access a database of oral care tips curated by dentalcorp's leading industry professionals, and a suite of technological tools designed to ensure a smooth and convenient dental care experience.

"There is no question that the way Canadians seek to engage with their healthcare is changing. hellodent is aimed at satisfying the growing trend in patients seeking providers who offer a digital-first user-experience," said Graham Rosenberg, dentalcorp's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The strategic partnership will connect PC Health app users with best-in-class oral health content from some of the nation's top clinicians, while affording access to dentalcorp's growing network of more than 430 leading dental practices that adopt the latest technology and tools to deliver the best possible patient experience."

This partnership is the first step for Loblaw and dentalcorp with plans for hellodent to be fully integrated into the PC Health app in the coming months, allowing users to conveniently search dentists by location and schedule appointments at leading dental clinics across Canada.

"Our purpose is to Help Canadians Live Life Well and that means providing them with the tools that they need to successfully manage their overall health – whether that means acute and oral care, mental health support, or help with chronic conditions," said Doug Bryce, vice president, health and pharmacy programs and innovation, Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. "We are thrilled to add dentalcorp programming and services to the PC Health app so we can better meet the dental and oral healthcare needs of Canadians."

The PC Health app will integrate hellodent into its platform over the coming months. Visit hellodent.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to its strategic partnership with Loblaw Companies Limited and the integration of the PC Health app and hellodent. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Supplemented PREP Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 filed on SEDAR. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and dentalcorp does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp is Canada's largest network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by aiming to deliver the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. Learn more at http://www.dentalcorp.ca.

