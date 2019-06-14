DENSO Celebrates 20 Years in Guelph, Ontario

-Anniversary event recognizes DENSO's long-term commitment to Canada, future of advanced mobility-

GUELPH, Ontario, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- DENSO's thermal facility in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, is celebrating 20 years of shaping the future of advanced mobility and providing quality jobs to the local community. For the last two decades, production associates, skilled workers, engineers and other professionals in Guelph have helped DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, deliver the highest quality products and services to its North American customers. DENSO held an open house for employees and their families at the facility on Saturday, June 8, to commemorate the anniversary.

The anniversary also signifies DENSO's deep commitment to Canada and to its diverse and talented workforce. While the Guelph facility opened in 1999, DENSO's roots in the area go back to 1972, when DENSO Sales Canada, Inc., was founded in Mississauga, Ontario. Today, the Guelph facility employs more than 600 people who support the production of HVAC units, radiators, condensers, engine fans and cooling modules. Elsewhere in Canada, DENSO opened the Montreal Innovation Lab last year to accelerate advanced R&D within the automotive industry, focusing on innovations like artificial intelligence.

"Over the past 20 years, the Guelph facility has successfully navigated ever-changing automotive and manufacturing industry standards to deliver first-rate products and services," said Rich vanOorschot, president at DENSO Manufacturing Canada, Inc. "This is due in no small part to our motivated and creative employees. We thank them for their commitment to innovation and excellence, and DENSO will continue to ensure they have the skills necessary to succeed and support their families."

During the open house, employees and their families participated in a friendly skills competition, experienced robotics demonstrations, toured the facility and viewed a symbolic tree planting ceremony, as well as enjoyed games, music and food trucks. DENSO executives and local government officials also delivered brief remarks.

"As a global company, DENSO recognizes having a strong presence in Canada brings great value to our North American customers and bolsters our ability to innovate in advanced manufacturing and engineering," said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer for DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "We are proud of what we've accomplished already at our Guelph facility, which is one of our top-performing locations, and look forward to continuing to work with local employees, community members and city leaders to push the automotive industry forward."

Cam Guthrie, mayor of Guelph, added, "Our workforce is made up of accomplished, driven and diverse professionals and the success of DENSO's Guelph facility is a testament to the quality of talent and service that can be found in our city. I congratulate DENSO and its employees on their long-time success and look forward to future collaboration."

