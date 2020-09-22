Dennis Darby, CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) available to media for post-Speech from the Throne comment/interviews

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - COVID-19 has highlighted how vital Canada's manufacturing sector is to our social and economic well-being. While our manufacturers have risen to the challenge and responded to the urgent call for critical goods to protect and support Canadians, the crisis has exposed the need for measures to strengthen the sector going forward.

CME has called for measures to: 1) increase the labour pool in Canada; 2) help the manufacturing sector harness the power of technology; and 3) capitalize on Canada's natural resources. For more information, please see our Open Letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

