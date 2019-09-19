Denison Mines Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - David Cates, President and CEO, Denison Mines Corp. (DML), joined Steven Mills, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate 15 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. Denison Mines Corp. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on March 12, 2004.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited