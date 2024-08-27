QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group, will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Meny Grauman as part of the Scotiabank Financials Summit on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:00 am (ET).

A live and recorded webcast will be available at: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/Event/ShowKey=260871 and in the Investor Relations section of the iA Financial Group website, under Events and Presentations.

A general presentation of iA Financial Group for investors is available on the company's website in the About Us section, and documents relating to the most recent financial results are also available in the Investor Relations section, under Financial Reports.

Information: Investor Relations, Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684‐5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]