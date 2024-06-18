Dena Knopp, P. App., CRA Elected President of the Appraisal Institute of Canada at 2024 Annual General Meeting

The AIC Also Recognizes Exceptional Volunteers

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is pleased to announce the election of Dena Knopp, P. App., CRA of Calgary, Alberta as AIC National President for 2024-2025. Ms. Knopp was formally inducted during the AIC's 2024 Annual General Meeting held in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on June 7, 2024.

Ms. Knopp joined the AIC in 2003 and received her CRA designation in 2007. She currently operates her residential appraisal firm, Advantage Valuation, in Calgary and surrounding area, completing a wide range of residential valuations (including vacant land, leasehold properties, and country residential acreages), with a focused specialization in relocation appraisals. She has also testified as an expert witness before the City of Calgary Assessment Appeal Board and the Municipal Government Board.

Ms. Knopp has an extensive volunteer portfolio which includes volunteering for the AIC Calgary Chapter from 2009 to 2016, the AIC-Alberta Board of Directors since 2012, and the AIC National Board of Directors since 2019.

Prior to joining the appraisal industry, Ms. Knopp spent 10 years as a Legal Assistant, primarily in real estate, foreclosures, and litigation.

Dena Knopp, President of the AIC, says, "It's an honour to serve as AIC President. I am passionate about the appraisal profession, and I look forward to another year of helping successfully position our Members for the future. As many markets are under changing conditions, the local market expertise that AIC Professional Appraisers (P. App.) provide has never been more important. I look forward to engaging with Members, and working with staff and our Board of Directors to continue advocating for the profession."

Joining Ms. Knopp on the AIC Executive Committee are:

President Elect – Terry Dowle, P. App., AACI (BC)

Past President – Claudio Polito , P. App., AACI, Fellow (ON)

, P. App., AACI, Fellow (ON) Vice President – Deana Halladay , P. App., CRA, Fellow (MB)

, P. App., CRA, Fellow (MB) Vice President – Joanne Slaney , P. App., AACI (NL)

Other members of the AIC National Board of Directors for 2024-2025 are:

Andre Pouliot , P. App., AACI, Fellow (NS)

, P. App., AACI, Fellow (NS) Brett Garnett , P. App., AACI (BC)

, P. App., AACI (BC) Dean MacKinnon , P. App., AACI (PEI)

, P. App., AACI (PEI) Gilles Lecours , P. App., AACI (QC)

, P. App., AACI (QC) Louis Poirier , P. App., AACI (NB)

, P. App., AACI (NB) Mark Poechman , P. App., AACI (AB)

, P. App., AACI (AB) Paul Duarte , P. App., CRA (ON)

, P. App., Raeka Ravindran, P. App., CRA (ON)

Thomas Fox , P. App., AACI, Fellow (SK)

The AIC's Chief Executive Officer, Donna Dewar, serves as a non-voting member of both the AIC Executive Committee and the AIC National Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dena Knopp as the AIC's National President for 2024-2025 – the first CRA-designated Professional Appraiser (P. App.) to be appointed as President. Dena's professionalism, dedication, and vision will continue to drive our organization to new heights as we work together to advance the appraisal profession," says Donna Dewar.

"I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to Past President, Claudio Polito, and all outgoing Board Members for their invaluable contributions and tireless commitment. Their hard work has provided a strong foundation to build upon, and their passion for excellence has been truly inspiring."

Outgoing Members of the AIC National Board of Directors are the following:

Brad Brewster , P. App., AACI (AB)

, P. App., AACI (AB) Ed Saxe , P. App., CRA (ON)

, P. App., Scott Wilson , P. App., AACI, Fellow (PEI)

, P. App., AACI, Fellow (PEI) Steve Blacklock , P. App., AACI (BC)

, P. App., AACI (BC) Suzanne de Jong , P. App., AACI, Fellow (ON)

For more information about the 2024-2025 AIC National Board of Directors, please visit: https://www.aicanada.ca/about-aic/board-of-directors/

Volunteer Recognition Awards

Several volunteer recognition awards were presented during the 2024 AIC National Conference.

The title of Fellow is granted to Designated Members who have distinguished themselves by their exemplary contributions to the profession. The 2024 recipient is Claudio Polito, P. App., AACI.

The W.C. McCutcheon Award is granted to outstanding volunteers of the AIC who are long-standing committee volunteers and have demonstrated leadership and commitment to the AIC and to the appraisal profession as a whole. This 2024 recipient of the W.C. McCutcheon Award is Tony Sevelka, P. App., AACI.

The Tyler Beatty Award for Rising Stars is awarded to exceptional appraisal professionals who have made significant contributions within the appraisal profession and their community in 10 years or less as a designated AIC Member. This year, the Tyler Beatty Award was presented to two exceptional valuation professionals: Alisa Zorina, P. App., AACI and Ben Ellens, P. App., AACI.

The President's Citation is one of the most prestigious awards that is granted to volunteers of the AIC. The Citation is granted at the discretion of the outgoing President to longstanding volunteers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment. The 2024 recipient is Suzanne de Jong, P. App., AACI, Fellow.

For more information about the 2024 AIC volunteer recognition awards, please visit: www.aicanada.ca/about-aic/volunteer-awards/

