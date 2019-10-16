Dempster's Celebrates World Food Day by donating 17,200 slices of bread to the North York Harvest Food Bank

As part of its 2019 Global Energy Race commitment, Dempster's is donating two slices of bread for every kilometre completed by race participants

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - To mark World Food Day, Dempster's is donating more than 17,200 slices of bread to the North York Harvest Food Bank as part of its Global Energy Race pledge to help nourish Canadians in need and help to eliminate hunger in our local community. On September 22, more than 1,600 participants took part in the Global Energy Race by Dempster's, a family-focused event celebrating Canadians getting active together and giving back to the community.



"Dempster's is proud to be Made by Canada. Our products are baked by Canadians for Canadians, with Canadian wheat flour and 100 per cent Canadian values," says Heather Crees, Vice President, Marketing. "With one in five Canadians using food banks in their lifetime, now more than ever, Dempster's is leading the change to help eliminate hunger through ongoing food bank donations and initiatives like the Global Energy Race by Dempster's."

"We cannot thank Dempster's enough for their continued support of the North York Harvest Food Bank," says Ryan Noble, Executive Director, North York Harvest Food Bank. "Last year 24,000 community members rely on North York Harvest for their food needs and the number is expected to grow due to the rising cost of living. It is with the generosity from supporters like Dempster's that we are able to distribute more than 2 million pounds of food to those in need."

Thanks to the participation of thousands of runners, walkers and families, Dempster's is making a positive impact for Canadians. As part of Dempster's annual Global Energy Race initiative, more than 72,200 slices of bread have been donated to local Canadian food banks to date, with 1,700 more slices being donated this year than last year.

As a proud member of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company, more than 1.5 million slices of bread are being donated to food banks around the world as part of the Global Energy Race that gathered more than 118,000 participants from 22 countries and 36 cities worldwide.

About the Global Energy Race

On September 22, Dempster's hosted its fourth annual Global Energy Race by Dempster's to promote healthy living and physical activity. The one-of-a-kind race has two distances: a family friendly 3K walk/run and a 10K timed race. The event is open to everybody to encourage Canadians to get active together.



About Dempster's Bakery

Dempster's is Made by Canada. The values that shape our country are the same values that Dempster's puts into each and every product. For Dempster's, the commitment and dedication to Canadian farmers and bakers are as integral to the recipes as the Canadian wheat flour from which they are made. With more than 100 years of experience, and 12 bakeries from coast to coast, Dempster's is committed to nourishing Canadians with the very best.



About Bimbo Canada

Bimbo Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo since May, 2014, is a leading producer and distributor of packaged fresh bread and bakery products with brands such as Dempster's®, Villaggio®, POM®, Bon Matin®, Ben's®, McGavins®, Vachon® and Stonemill®. In business for more than 100 years, the Company operates 18 bakeries and employs approximately 4,100 associates across Canada. For more information, please visit www.bimbocanada.com.

