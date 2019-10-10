Demers Donates Ambulances to Bahamas in Wake of Hurricane Dorian

BELOEIL, QC, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Demers Ambulances (''Demers'') donated two Type III MX164 ambulances that will be put into service by Public Hospitals Authority of the Bahamas. With medical teams stretched to the limits, the ambulances will provide a much-needed boost to teams in Freeport and Abaco Island providing care to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

"Many ambulances were destroyed by the hurricane, in a time when they are needed most," said Benoit Lafortune, Executive Vice-President at Demers Ambulances. "We understand the important work of the EMS and wanted to do our part to support them as they recover from the devastation of this unimaginable disaster."

Category 5 Hurricane Dorian destroyed many ambulances and medical infrastructure. Demers Ambulances employees and suppliers stepped up to make the donation possible. The vehicles were transported from Canada to Miami by Groupe TYT, Inc.

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in early 2018 creating the second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses joined the brand lineup in early fall 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality product, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price conscious value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com , www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com .

Benoit Lafortune, Executive Vice-President, Demers Ambulances, Inc.

